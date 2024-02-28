Dhruv Jurel's Sleepless Night During Ranchi Test: Inside Star's Mind After Day 2 Struggles Against England

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dhruv Jurel emerged as a national sensation following a remarkable debut Test series. The wicketkeeper-batsman delivered a career-best performance, notably scoring 90 runs and a match-winning 39 not out across two innings in India's fourth Test against England. In the preceding Test in Rajkot, he had already showcased his talent by scoring 46 runs and was honoured with the 'Player of the Match' title in Ranchi.

Reflecting on his exceptional innings, Jurel admitted to experiencing sleeplessness the night after Day 2. He expressed his relentless focus on spending more time in the middle, adding runs, and contributing to the team's success. The cricketer emphasised the importance of instilling confidence in the tail-enders, believing in their batting abilities, and contributing substantially to the team's chase.

In a post-match interview, Jurel shared the joy within his family upon his selection for the series. He recounted calling his parents to convey the news, and their overwhelming happiness compelled him to share it on social media. Despite his mother's limited knowledge of the game, she recognised the significance of representing India. Jurel described her emotional involvement, stating that she tracks his runs and the catches he takes during matches while being cautious about his well-being on the field.

