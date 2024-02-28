UAE: First NEET Medical Entrance Exam Centre For Indian Students Announced For This Year; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dubai: The Indian High School (IHS) located in Oud Metha, Dubai, was designated as the first NEET medical admission exam centre for Indian students in the United Arab Emirates for the current academic year on Tuesday. This comes one week after the National Testing Agency (NTA) of India revealed the locations of three exam centers-one in each of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah-among the fourteen overseas centres designated for the NEET 2024 examination.

NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is the sole entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses in India, conducted by NTA under India's Ministry of Education. Candidates can register on the NEET registration 2024 official website until March 9.

The Indian High Group of Schools CEO Punit MK Vasu said in a statement that the school has become a NEET centre for the fourth consecutive year. He added that the exam will be held on May 5, subject to approvals.

“We understand the challenges that learners' families face in having to make arrangements for them to travel to India alone or escorted to take an exam of such importance,” he said.

“It is for this reason that the school offered its facilities and resources to various Indian ministerial bodies for the prestigious exam."

NEET took place for the first time in The Indian High School in Dubai during the Covid period.



The NTA also revealed last week how students from other countries can select foreign city centres.

“Candidates who have already selected centers in India and paid the fee without the option for foreign centres will now have the opportunity to correct their centre and country choice during the correction window. This window will open after the registration window closes. Candidates in foreign countries wishing to change their centres to foreign cities can make corrections during this period,” a circular stated.

However, changes in centre preferences may incur additional fees as the agency said the candidates“will be required to pay the differential amount.”

For candidates making fresh registrations from foreign countries, the agency said:“Candidates registering afresh from foreign countries can select their preferred country and city directly from the drop-down menu during the application process. They should pay the requisite fee and submit their application.”

