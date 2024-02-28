Jaiswal's Meteoric Rise In ICC Rankings: From No. 69 To No. 12 In Test Batters Rankings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Joe Root's stellar century in the ongoing England tour of India has propelled him to No. 3 in the ICC Test batters rankings, while Yashasvi Jaiswal's consistent performances have seen him rise to No. 12. Root's unbeaten 122 in the fourth Test not only contributed significantly to England but also moved him up two places in the rankings. Jaiswal, initially at No. 69, has surged to 12th after accumulating 655 runs at an impressive average of 93.57 in just eight innings.

In the Test allrounders rankings, Root's off-spin exploits have elevated him to No. 4. The top spot in the Test batters rankings is still held by New Zealand's Kane Williamson, with Australia's Steven Smith at No. 2.

In Test bowling, R Ashwin has closed the gap with World No. 1 Jasprit Bumrah to only 21 rating points. Ashwin's crucial five-wicket haul in Ranchi played a pivotal role in India's victory. Behind them, Kagiso Rabada is at third place, followed by Australians Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

In T20Is, Hazlewood's impressive performance against New Zealand has propelled him to No. 7 in the bowling rankings. Adil Rashid leads the T20I bowling rankings, followed by Sri Lankan pair Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Among batters, Travis Head and Tim David have climbed the rankings, with Head now at No. 19 and David at a career-best No. 22.

Namibian cricketers also make history as Bernard Scholtz's six-wicket haul in the League 2 tri-series in Nepal propels him to 11th in the ODI bowling rankings. Namibia's captain, Gerhard Erasmus, has risen to No. 8 among ODI allrounders, sharing the spot with Australia's Glenn Maxwell, after an impactful performance with both bat and ball in the series against Nepal and Netherlands.

