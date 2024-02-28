Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mukesh, Nita Ambani To Built 14 Temples In Jamnagar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The most anticipated wedding of the year is almost here! Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are planning a lavish wedding event on July 12, 2024. The pre-wedding festivities are scheduled during the first week of March in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Anant Ambani is the son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, India's wealthiest persons. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of business magnates Viren A Merchant and Shaila Viren Merchant. Ahead of the pre-wedding festivities, Jamnagar, Gujarat, is preparing a massive spreading campus exclusively dedicated to the construction of fourteen temples.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is building 14 temples in Jamnagar

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a multidisciplinary cultural facility owned by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is building fourteen temples in Jamnagar. Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's social media handles provided the first peek at the construction. In a video, Nita Ambani can be seen touring around campus and talking to the artists and locals. The temples represent India's rich culture, heritage, and mythology.

The video

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant



Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are childhood friends who discovered love in one another. The couple got engaged in December 2022 during a traditional roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan and their Gol Dhana ceremony took place on January 19, 2023.