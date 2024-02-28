Sachin Tendulkar's 'Beautiful Kashmir' Post Sparks PM Narendra Modi's 'Make In India' Remark

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer, shared a captivating glimpse of his Kashmir trip on Wednesday, describing it as a "beautiful experience" that will forever be etched in his memory. In a heartwarming video posted on social media, Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar, enjoyed the enchanting snowfall in Gulmarg. The Master Blaster praised the warm hospitality of the locals and emphasized the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to explore India's diverse destinations.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, Tendulkar shared, "Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around, but we felt warm because of people's exceptional hospitality."

Tendulkar highlighted that Prime Minister Modi's encouragement to discover India inspired his journey. "Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn't agree more, especially after this trip," he added.

During the visit, Tendulkar also visited a cricket bat manufacturing plant, applauding the craftsmanship of Kashmir Willow bats as exemplary 'Made in India' products with a global reputation for excellence. He urged people globally and in India to explore Jammu & Kashmir, referring to it as "a precious jewel of Incredible India."

PM Narendra Modi responded to Tendulkar's post, expressing joy over the visit and emphasizing the two important takeaways for youth - exploring different parts of #IncredibleIndia and the significance of 'Make in India.'

Additionally, Tendulkar fulfilled his promise by meeting Amir Hussain Lone, the captain of Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team, praising him as a great inspiration for the younger generation. Tendulkar gifted Lone a bat with a personalized inspiring message.

In a delightful moment, Tendulkar was seen playing 'gully cricket' during his trip, showcasing his love for the game even amidst the breathtaking snowy mountains. The cricket maestro's impromptu game with the locals added a touch of spontaneity to his memorable Kashmir visit.

