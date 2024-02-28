Himachal Pradesh Congress Crisis: Vikramaditya Singh Says He Is Not Pressing For Resignation For Now (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh has stopped short of taking back his resignation as a minister in Himachal Pradesh, citing the broader interests of the party. Declining to explicitly state that he withdrew his resignation, Vikramaditya clarified, "There's a distinction between retracting the resignation and refraining from pushing it further until the dialogue with the observers is concluded... We've engaged with the observers and apprised them of the current scenario... I won't insist on my resignation until a decision is reached. The ultimate resolution will emerge in due course..."

The clarification came moments after Congress MP Rajiv Shukla declared that Vikramaditya had taken back his resignation.



Vikramaditya explained that his morning resignation, which was not accepted by the Chief Minister, would not be pursued further at the moment. He clarified that there was no actual threat to the government; it was merely a misrepresentation.

Shukla disclosed that party observers in Shimla were engaging with party MLAs to gather their opinions. The observers met with Vikramaditya, and discussions took place. Shukla stated that both Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the party high command had expressed their refusal to accept Singh's resignation, and Singh himself agreed not to insist on his decision to resign.

Vikramaditya, son of the former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, dropped a bombshell on the Congress party on Wednesday morning when he tendered his resignation as a minister alleging that the government led by Sukhvinder Sukhu had subjected him and fellow legislators to humiliation.

Expressing his sentiments in a heartfelt speech, Vikramaditya Singh lamented the lack of regard shown by the Sukhu-led administration towards his late father, a six-time Chief Minister. He highlighted the government's failure to allocate even a small space for his father's statue at Mall Road, depicting what he perceived as a lack of respect.

Singh's resignation followed Congress's loss of a Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP due to cross-voting by six of its MLAs. Despite Congress's numerical advantage in the Himachal Assembly, BJP's Abhishek Manu Singhvi clinched the victory.

Amidst mounting pressure, the BJP demanded Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's resignation, citing a loss of mandate and trust. However, the Chief Minister refuted these claims.

Vikramaditya Singh expressed his concerns over the recent developments and urged the Congress high command to intervene and determine the party's future course of action.

As the former Minister of Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department, Singh highlighted attempts by the government over the past year to silence MLA voices. He emphasized that despite his father's influence during the elections, he felt compelled to speak out against the government's actions, which he deemed stifling to legislative voices.