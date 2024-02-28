Dabolim Airport Will Survive Due To Its Potential: Director Rao

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 28 (IANS) After the opposition parties in Goa alleged that the BJP government in the state is hatching a conspiracy to close down the Dabolim airport in South Goa, its director S.V.T. Dhanamjaya Rao clarified on Wednesday that the airport will survive because of its potential.

According to the opposition parties, Qatar Airways has announced to shift its operations to the Manohar International Airport in North Goa from June 2024 by discontinuing its services at the Dabolim airport situated in the South district.

Speaking on the issue, Rao said,“Qatar Airways has taken its own decision, which we respect. In the last financial year, we handled 8.4 million passengers, and this year we expect 7 million, marking a difference of around 15 to 20 per cent (reduction).”

“The Dabolim airport will remain operational. In the coming 'summer schedule', we will get additional flights. Most of the charter flights are operated from here only. Dabolim airport will survive as it has the potential,” Rao added.

The opposition parties in Goa have targeted the BJP government over the issue.

"One after the other, airlines are shifting to Mopa yet the government remains a silent spectator. Is this part of a larger conspiracy," asked leader of opposition, Yuri Alemao.

"I had urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take proactive steps to ensure that the Dabolim airport survives. Unfortunately, the state government is deliberately ignoring the shifting of operations by various airlines,” he added.

"In the last two years, we have seen a sharp decline in passenger movement and airline activities at Dabolim. The government has failed to come out with a comprehensive action plan to ensure that the Dabolim International Airport survives," Alemao said.