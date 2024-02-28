Rising Automation Demand In The Oil & Gas Industry To Fuel The Global Instrumentation Services Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global instrumentation services market is expected to register USD 11,647 million, growing at CAGR 7.94% till 2027. One of the drivers that are expected to boost the market demand is the requirement of automation in the oil and gas industry.
Presently, the oil & gas sector is witnessing volatility in the prices. After the discovery of shale gas and the subsequent development that followed, market players have started investing assiduously in new technologies to exploit the shale gas potential. The oil & gas sector deploys process instrumentation to monitor emission levels and flammable gases in the manufacturing areas. Furthermore, several instrumentations are used to measure the flow levels in the delivery systems. Gas analytics equipment, pressure instrumentations, and pressure instruments are some of the principal tools used in the sector to perform different processes.
Wherein process instrumentations play a vital role in the efficient functioning and safety of the plants. Therefore, the demand for instrumentation services such as calibrations, testing, maintenance, and technical support is on the rise.
Oil & Gas Industry to Incorporate Automation Services to Maximize Profit
The Oil & gas industry has always been a late bloomer in terms of the adoption of automation. Automation in the oil and gas industry has become a critical factor in improving efficiency and reducing carbon emission. Also, several market players are after automation to maximize profit as oil price volatility is at its peak. In line with this, oil and gas companies are using data analytics and IoT to monitor data gathered using field instruments. These instruments are utilized in an array of conditions, which further drives the demand for instrumentation services.
Nowadays, companies are using remote assistance and technical support for configuration and maintenance, where various advanced technologies such as 3D modeling and augmented reality are used. In October 2019, Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger announced the closing of their joint venture of Sensia, the first digitally-enabled integrated automation provider in the oil and gas industry. This is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1,674.4 by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.71%.
Key Players
Agilent Technologies, Charnwood Instrumentation Services Ltd, TRESCAL, ABB Group, KROHNE, Utilities Instrumentation Service, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc, Miraj Instrumentation Services (I) Pvt. Ltd, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Emerson Electric Co, Rockwell Automation, Inc, and Rockwell Automation, Inc, among others.
Instrumentation Services Market Segmentation
By Type
Calibration Services
Maintenance and Repair Services
Testing and Commissioning Services
Training Services
Consultancy Services
Technical Support
By End-User
Food and Beverage
Life Science
Chemical
Oil & Gas
Water & Wastewater
Power & Energy
Primaries & Metal
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K
Italy
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
South Korea
Australia
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Central, South America, and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of Central, South America, and the Caribbean
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Qatar
The UAE
Turkey
Rest of ME
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of Africa
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
