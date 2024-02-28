Centre Bans Two Factions Of Muslim Conference In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) were on Wednesday declared banned groups, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.
He also said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to uproot terrorism, and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences.
“Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence, the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.
“These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation,” Shah wrote on 'X'.
On Tuesday, the government extended the ban imposed on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir (JeI), by another five years for continuing activities that pose a threat to the security of the nation. Read Also Modi Ended Politics Of Casteism, Corruption: HM Art 370 Led to Over 40,000 Deaths In Kashmir: Amit Shah
