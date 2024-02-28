Centre Bans Two Factions Of Muslim Conference In J&K

He also said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to uproot terrorism, and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences.

“Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence, the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.

“These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation,” Shah wrote on 'X'.

On Tuesday, the government extended the ban imposed on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir (JeI), by another five years for continuing activities that pose a threat to the security of the nation.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now