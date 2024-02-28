(MENAFN- Baystreet) Two Dividend Income Buys: Altria and Iron Mountain
AT&T Vows to Credit Customers After Service Outage
Is Walmart Stock a Buy After Its Big Dividend Hike?
Domino's Pizza Raises Dividend By 25%
Coca-Cola's Dividend Rises Again: Is it a No-Brainer Buy for Long-Term Investors? Add this under widget Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Wednesday, February 28, 2024
eBay Raises Dividend 8% And Announces $2 Billion Stock Buyback
Shares of eBay (EBAY) are up 4% after the e-commerce company raised its dividend payment to shareholders by 8% and announced a new $2 billion U.S. stock repurchase program.
Moving forward, eBay will pay shareholders a quarterly dividend payment of $0.27 U.S. per share, up from $0.25 U.S. a share previously.
The increased payout to stockholders lifts the dividend yield on eBay's stock above 2.30%.
The dividend hike and stock buyback program were announced alongside quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates.
The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 U.S., which topped Wall Street forecast that called for a profit of $1.03 U.S. a share.
Revenue in the final quarter of 2023 came in at $2.56 billion U.S., which was better than the $2.51 billion U.S. expected among analysts.
In terms of guidance, eBay forecast first quarter 2024 revenue of $2.54 billion U.S., which is ahead of analyst forecasts of $2.53 billion U.S.
In January of this year, eBay announced plans to cut 9% of its workforce, or about 1,000 employees, as it grapples with what it called a“challenging economy.”
Prior to today (Feb. 28), eBay's stock had declined 3% over the last 12 months to trade at $44.39 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN28022024000212011056ID1107911973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.