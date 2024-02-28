(MENAFN- Baystreet)
RocketLab Cites Billion-Dollar-Plus Contract Backlog
Stellantis' Chrysler to Recall Jeeps in Hundreds of Thousands
Starbucks Restarts Labour Talks With Union
Beyond Meat's Stock Rises 70% On Cost-Cutting Measures
Bumble to Issue Layoffs Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Chris La - Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Mid-Week Breaking News Alerts: Beyond Meat, First Solar, and More
When GameStop (GME) squeezed short-sellers during the pandemic stock market boom, the lesson failed bears today. Beyond Meat (BYND) shares rose by almost 80% after it posted results. The company posted revenue falling by 7.8% to $73.7 million. Despite poor net revenue per pound from a change in Beyond Meat's product mix, the quarterly results created a short-squeeze event this morning.
Bears are learning a painful lesson about staying short when the stock is already trading at its lows.
First Solar (FSLR) will rise after posting a Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.25 on revenue of $1.16 billion, up by 16% Y/Y. The firm guided net sales of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion and up to $14 in EPS for 2024. Expect 2025 earnings to rise even more as its competitors struggle.
Array (ARRY), another solar energy firm, posted revenue falling by 15.0% Y/Y. Array's weak results are similar to that of Enphase (ENPH), which is in a modest path of business recovery. Conversely, SolarEdge (SEDG) has severe headwinds. Investors should avoid SEDG stock.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN28022024000212011056ID1107911967
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.