(MENAFN- Baystreet) RocketLab Cites Billion-Dollar-Plus Contract Backlog

Stellantis' Chrysler to Recall Jeeps in Hundreds of ThousandsStarbucks Restarts Labour Talks With UnionBeyond Meat's Stock Rises 70% On Cost-Cutting MeasuresBumble to Issue Layoffs Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Ambrose O'Callagha - Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Beyond Meat Stock Has Built Momentum in February – Has it Turned the Corner?

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is a California-based company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and around the world. This stock has been pummeled since it enjoyed a hot start after its initial public offering (IPO) in 2019. There was considerable excitement surrounding the plant-based alternatives market, but its development has been slow going.

However, shares of Beyond Meat have climbed 6% month-over-month as of close on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The stock is still down 8.1% in the year-to-date period. Has Beyond Meat turned a corner with its latest earnings release?

The company released its fourth quarter (Q4) and full-year fiscal 2023 earnings on the same day – February 27. Total revenues were reported at $73.7 million – down 7.8% compared to the prior year. It also posted a gross margin of 113%. Beyond Meat posted a net loss of $155 million or $2.40 per common share. That means that its loss widened compared to a net loss of $66.9 million or $1.05 per common share in the previous year.

For the full year, Beyond Meat saw total revenues drop 34% compared to the previous year to $343 million. Moreover, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $269 million in fiscal 2023. Looking ahead, Beyond Meat expects net revenues between $315 million and $345 million.

Beyond Meat has a questionable balance sheet and it is still struggling to achieve profitability. This is one investors may want to continue to monitor unless it demonstrates real and sustainable progress.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks