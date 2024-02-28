(MENAFN- Baystreet) RocketLab Cites Billion-Dollar-Plus Contract Backlog

Stellantis' Chrysler to Recall Jeeps in Hundreds of ThousandsStarbucks Restarts Labour Talks With UnionBumble to Issue LayoffsNovavax Steps Back Following Q4 Revenue, Earnings Miss Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Beyond Meat's Stock Rises 70% On Cost-Cutting Measures

The stock of Beyond Meat (BYND) is up 70% after the company announced an aggressive cost-cutting plan.

The company that makes artificial meat products, including hamburger patties, said it plans to“steeply reduce” its operating expenses in the year ahead.

To counter weak demand, Beyond Meat, which supplies its plant-based meat patties to restaurant chains such as McDonald's (MCD), has lowered prices and discounted items.

The fake meat products made by Beyond Meat are more expensive than traditional meat, which has discouraged budget-conscious consumers. There are also questions about how healthy the artificial meat products are for people.

The new cost cutting measures were announced along with earnings that showed the company's volumes rose 8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 3.5% in the third quarter.

Revenue for the fourth quarter declined 8% to $73.7 million U.S., but topped analysts' estimates of $66.7 million U.S.

The company reported a loss of $0.92 U.S. per share for Q4 2023, which was worse than a loss of $0.88 U.S. expected among analysts who cover the company.

Prior to today (Feb. 28), Beyond Meat's stock had fallen 58% in the past year to trade at $7.52 U.S. per share.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks