(MENAFN- Baystreet) RocketLab Cites Billion-Dollar-Plus Contract Backlog

Stellantis' Chrysler to Recall Jeeps in Hundreds of ThousandsBeyond Meat's Stock Rises 70% On Cost-Cutting MeasuresBumble to Issue LayoffsNovavax Steps Back Following Q4 Revenue, Earnings Miss Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Starbucks Restarts Labour Talks With Union

Coffee chain Starbucks (SBUX) has restarted talks with the union that is organizing workers at its U.S. stores and says it is willing to negotiate labour agreements.

The new approach is a reversal for Starbucks, which has fought unionization drives since the Workers United union first organized baristas at a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York, in 2021.

Workers have voted to unionize at more than 370 Starbucks stores in the U.S., but none of those stores has reached a labour agreement with the company.

The number of stores seeking to unionize is relatively small given that Starbucks operates 38,000 locations worldwide.

Still, the labour process, until now, has been fractious. Federal courts have had to order Starbucks to reinstate workers who were fired after leading unionization efforts.

The National Labor Relations Board in the U.S. has issued at least 120 complaints against Starbucks for unfair labour practices in recent years.

Starbucks said last December that it wanted to restart labour talks with the goal of ratifying contracts this year. Before December, Starbucks and Workers United hadn't spoken for nearly a year.

The stock of Starbucks has declined 8% in the past 12 months and currently trades at $94.13 U.S. per share.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks