Türkiye Rescues 17 Irregular Migrants In Aegean Sea


2/28/2024 10:12:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye rescued 17 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Coast guard units rescued the migrants, including a child, from a rubber boat off Cesme district in the western province of Izmir on Monday, the Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

