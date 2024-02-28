Türkiye Rescues 17 Irregular Migrants In Aegean Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye rescued 17 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after
Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Coast guard units rescued the migrants, including a child, from
a rubber boat off Cesme district in the western province of Izmir
on Monday, the Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement.
Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming
to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing
war and persecution.
Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned
Greece's illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values
and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable
migrants, including women and children.
MENAFN28022024000195011045ID1107911940
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.