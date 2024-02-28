Over Two-Thirds Of Ukrainians Support Kyiv's Foreign Policy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than two-thirds of Ukrainians (70.1%) support the foreign policy of the leadership of Ukraine.

The results of the sociological survey conducted by Razumkov Center January 19-25, 2024, were announced at a press conference by the chief of the think tank's sociological service, Andrii Bychenko, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The vast majority - more than two-thirds of the respondents - completely (33.4%) or rather support (36.7%) the foreign policy pursued by Ukraine's leadership," said Bychenko.

More weapons, less corruption: Ukrainians name conditions for victory over Russia

He added that the Ukrainians rated between 3 and 4 points on a five-point scale the efficiency of international support to Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression in various spheres. In particular, the respondents ranked assistance to Ukrainian refugees at the highest spot with 3.9 points, also noting financial assistance (3.8), military and political support (3.7), assistance in the reconstruction of destroyed facilities (3.3), assistance in the implementation of reforms (3.2), and introduction of Russia sanctions (3).

Among the international events that had a negative impact on Ukraine, the interviewees put on top (4.3 points on a five-point scale) the blocking by Hungary of the EU macro-financial assistance to Ukraine and its European integration in general, as well as the aggravation of domestic political confrontation in the United States, which inhibits further support for Ukraine. Ukrainians also gave high negative ratings to the failure of global and regional organization to stop Russia's aggression (4.2), deterioration of the political and socio-economic situation and intensifying "Ukraine fatigue" in Europe (4.1). The respondents estimated the negative impact of the escalation in the Middle East at 3.9 points.

The face-to-face survey was run by the Razumkov Center within the framework of the Community Action Promotion Program funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Pact in Ukraine. The poll covered all government-controlled regions of Ukraine where a total of 2,000 respondents over 18 years of age were interviewed. The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.