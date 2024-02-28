Cientra Appoints Vinay Salania As The Head Of Europe Sales And Business Operations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 28th February 2024: Cientra, a leading Indian multinational product solutions company has announced that the company has appointed Mr Vinay Salania as Senior Vice President and Head of Europe Sales and Business Operations. In this role, Mr Salania will lead and manage Cientraâ€TMs end-to-end business operations in the Europe market. Adapting to the constantly shifting technological environment, the strategic decision aims to maximize the companyâ€TMs operational efficiency in the global market.



As a leader in entrepreneurial business development, Vinay possesses an abundance of knowledge gleaned from around three decades of expertise in the engineering and R&D services industry. Among others, the semiconductor, automotive, telecommunications, industrial, defence, and space sectors comprise his clientele. Before assuming his current role at Cientra, Vinay held leadership positions at L&T Technology Services, Wipro, and KPIT. His employer was also the research institute Semiconductor Complex Limited, which is administered by MEITy (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). He brings with him the experience of developing business in United States, Japanese, and Korean markets while expanding the operations in Europe and India.



His expertise in new business development combines entrepreneurial drive with top management skills, enhancing both top and bottom-line results. His astute solutions and successful business strategies to aid clients in operating more efficiently and expanding more rapidly have earned him widespread acclaim in the industry.



â€œVinay is an extraordinarily welcome addition to our team as we enter our next chapter of 3X3 growth strategy.â€ Said Anil Kempanna, CEO, Cientra. â€œHe is highly regarded in the industry and has an exceptional track record of steering teams through many complex emerging technologies and sales models leveraging his profound knowledge base in digital transformation and high-tech engineering services. As we advance our integration of business capabilities into international markets, Vinayâ€TMs comprehensive global market knowledge, strong leadership qualities, and experience will be an invaluable resource and will play a pivotal role in further establishing a precedent for our organisation and our clientele in Europe.â€



Vinay Salania, Senior Vice President & Head of Sales & Business Operations, said â€œAs a company, Cientra has established an impressive global footprint, with a reputation for building cutting-edge, technology-centric solutions and services catering to some of the most vital industry sectors. Iâ€TMm excited to work with Cientra's incredible team and utilise my specialised knowledge and abilities to drive sales growth and further facilitate the company's expansion into international markets.â€



About Cientra



Cientra is an Indian multinational product solutions company incorporated in USA and Germany. It caters to leading global enterprises across Semiconductors, Embedded Software, Automotive, and Telecom. The company has expertise across hardware (VLSI, ASIC, FPGA, SoC) and software (4G, 5G, IoT, Automotive & embedded software) development and testing domains. It is committed to accelerating the delivery of customized solutions to its clients across the product lifecycle. Cientra currently has offices in India (Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Noida), USA (New Jersey), and Germany (Frankfurt).



