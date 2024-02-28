UK Calls For Sanctions Against Israeli Settlements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Britain has called for "further action" against extremist Israeli settlers involved in human rights violations, including "urgent sanctions" to stop them.

There needs to be a "sustainable and irreversible ceasefire in Gaza" that would allow for the protection of Palestinian civilians and hospitals, Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia Lord Tariq Ahmad said on Wednesday.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Lord Tariq called for "life-saving aid" to be delivered immediately.

The British minister went on to press the Israeli "occupying entity" to respect international humanitarian law, underlining the UK's commitment to working with its partners in the region to achieve de-escalation of violence across the Palestinian enclave. (end)

