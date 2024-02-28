Jordanian Industrial Delegation Meets With Oman's Trade Officials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.28 (Petra) -Head of Amman Chambers of Industry (ACI), Fathi Jaghbir, stressed importance of meetings among Jordanian and Omani private sectors to enhance joint trade exchange.During participation of a Jordanian industrial delegation in Suhar Investment Forum 2024 in Oman, Jaghbir added bilateral working talks were held to discuss establishment of joint investments by finding privileges of relative importance to the two countries.Jaghbir, who is also head of Jordan Chamber of Industry, noted these investments are "complementary" and serve common interests, adding that multiple necessary primary materials for Jordanian industry are produced in Oman.In a statement, he said ACI welcomes reception of an Omani economic delegation to learn about Jordan's investment advantages as part of the ACI's efforts to encourage industrial investments in the Kingdom.He noted His Majesty calls for developing these investments to increase to support to Jordanian economy and provide more job opportunities for Jordanians.Speaking to representatives of Omani major commercial centers, Jaghbir expressed hope that the joint economic relations would develop further during the coming period and on a "win-win" basis, especially since trade exchange still falls short of ambitions.He noted the Kingdom's exports to Oman during the 11 months of last year 2023 amounted to approximately $75 million, compared to $69 million in imports.