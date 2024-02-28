Tourism Minister, UN Top Official Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 28 (Petra) -- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qaisi said Wednesday in a meeting with a UN official, "Jordan has proven its steadfastness in the face of the crises and shocks it has been exposed to in recent years."In a press conference with the Secretary-General of the UN Tourism, Zeroual Pololikashvili, in Amman, Makram talked about the Israeli war on Gaza's impact on all economic sectors, especially tourism in Jordan.Qaisi said, "Tourism in Jordan is an engine for the national economy," with a 15.66 per cent contribution to the Kingdom's economy in 2023.In turn, Pololikashvili said support for Jordan's tourism sector must not be exclusive to the Dead Sea, adding that the UN Agency would share a plan to support tourism that was delayed due to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.He added that the Agency seeks to bring foreign tourism investments to Jordan, especially at the Dead Sea due to its "unique" therapeutic properties.