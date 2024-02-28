Killer Arrested In Balqa-PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.28 (Petra) -Security departments nabbed a suspect who killed another person during a brawl in Baqa'a district.In a statement Wednesday, media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said Balqa police were notified Tuesday about a person in his thirties, who was stabbed in Baqa'a area following a quarrel.The official also said police "immediately" rushed to the scene and found that the injured person succumbed to his wounds.Additionally, the body was transferred to the forensic medicine center and investigations with the perpetrator are underway, the spokesperson added.