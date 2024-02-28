Kuwait PM Audiences

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received teaching staff members from Kuwait University's College of Administrative Sciences and College of Engineering and Petroleum at Bayan Palace on Wednesday. His Highness also received the chair and members of the Kuwait Economic Society. (end) res

