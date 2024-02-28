(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Local deputies from the unrecognized Transnistria appealed to the Russian Federation Council and the State Duma with a request to implement measures to protect the self-proclaimed republic amid what they called an "increasing pressure from Moldova."

Such a decision was made by local deputies of Transnistria at a Congress held February 28, Ukrinform reports with reference to NewsMaker .

Also, local deputies appealed to the OSCE, the CIS, the European Parliament, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the UN Secretary-General with a call to "influence the leadership of Moldova to return to an adequate dialogue and stop violating the rights and freedoms of the residents of Transnistria."

In the statement, local deputies emphasized that Moldova had allegedly launched an "economic war" against the unrecognized Transnistria, and also accused Chisinau of allegedly deliberately blocking negotiations with Tiraspol.

Ukraine's defense intel comments on's alleged Russia accession plans

NewsMaker recalls that from the beginning of 2024, Chisinau canceled customs benefits for Transnistrian entrepreneurs, which sparked a sharp reaction from Tiraspol. The“authorities” in the region organized protests in Tiraspol against Chisinau's move.

As reported, on February 28, the "Congress of Deputies of all levels" was held in Tiraspol on Wednesday. It was attended by deputies of the local legislative bodies and districts, municipal and village deputies, deputies of the first convocation of the local legislative body, representatives from the local executive body, and the leader of the unrecognized Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky.

This is the seventh such Congress held in the entity's history. The previous one was held in 2006, when local deputies decided to hold a referendum on accession to Russia. In the same year, the relevant referendum was held, where over 90% of participants voted in support of the move.

Neither the international community nor the government in Chisinau recognized the referendum results.