At Least Two Dead As Russian Bombs Pummel Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian warplanes bombed Kupiansk in Kharkiv region, killing two local man, including a priest, and injuring a woman. More people could be affected as work is ongoing to clear the rubble.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov, the chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, who broke the news via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders hit the town of Kup'yansk with guided aerial bombs. The town's central part was affected. Two men, 59 and 39, were killed as a result of enemy shelling, and a woman was injured. More people are presumed to remain under the rubble," the report reads.

A number of residential buildings and other civil infrastructure sustained damage. Emergency response service are working on the sites of the strikes, Syniehubov added.

Ukraine's General Staff: 102 combat clashes on battlefield in past day

According to the regional police, a local cafe and a church were destroyed. One of those killed in the airstrike was a local pastor whose body was found under the rubble.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invasion troops operating in the Kharkiv direction amassed their forces in a bid to advance toward Kupiansk while fortifying the border line from the Russian side and pulling up Russian Guard units.