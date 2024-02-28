Ukraine's Forces Destroy Two Russian UAV Launch Pads In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, the Defense Forces destroyed two drone launch pads, a military supply hub, and an e-warfare maneuver group.

That's according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

"In the past day, we received confirmation that the enemy based on the left bank has lost 49 men, two flamethrowers, two artillery systems, a mortar, a motor boat, three reconnaissance UAVs (two Supercams and a Zala), and three units of other equipment, including a motorbike and an excavator," the report reads.

In addition, Ukraine's forces engaged six Russian dugouts, two UAV launch pads, a military supply hub, and an e-warfare maneuver group.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 102 combat clashes took place along the frontlines in the past day.