Demand To Withdraw Russian Border Guards Are Unfriendly Behaviour Of Yerevan, Says Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a briefing today that the demand to withdraw Russian border guards from Zvartnots airport is another example of the unfriendly behaviour of the representative of official Yerevan, Azernews reports.

According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow has not received any demand from Armenia for Russian border guards to leave Zvartnots airport.

"We have not received any requests from the Armenian authorities in this regard. We always respect the national legislation of a sovereign state," she added.

According to her, in Moscow, the statement of Armenian Parliament Speaker Simonyan is considered another example of the unfriendly behaviour of the representative of official Yerevan.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today during a briefing, answering Baku's question that the work on opening regional communications in the South Caucasus has stalled due to the position of Armenian colleagues.

"We know that the Armenian authorities spoke about their readiness to open regional communications on the basis of the principle of sovereignty and within the framework of equality and reciprocity. Azerbaijan, as a matter of fact, has not abandoned such an approach. This subject was discussed in detail earlier in the format of a trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. Unfortunately, this work has stalled due to the position of Armenian colleagues," Zakharova said.