Demand To Withdraw Russian Border Guards Are Unfriendly Behaviour Of Yerevan, Says Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said
during a briefing today that the demand to withdraw Russian border
guards from Zvartnots airport is another example of the unfriendly
behaviour of the representative of official Yerevan, Azernews reports.
According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow has not received any demand
from Armenia for Russian border guards to leave Zvartnots
airport.
"We have not received any requests from the Armenian authorities
in this regard. We always respect the national legislation of a
sovereign state," she added.
According to her, in Moscow, the statement of Armenian
Parliament Speaker Simonyan is considered another example of the
unfriendly behaviour of the representative of official Yerevan.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today
during a briefing, answering Baku's question that the work on
opening regional communications in the South Caucasus has stalled
due to the position of Armenian colleagues.
"We know that the Armenian authorities spoke about their
readiness to open regional communications on the basis of the
principle of sovereignty and within the framework of equality and
reciprocity. Azerbaijan, as a matter of fact, has not abandoned
such an approach. This subject was discussed in detail earlier in
the format of a trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy
Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. Unfortunately,
this work has stalled due to the position of Armenian colleagues,"
Zakharova said.
