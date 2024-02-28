Acting Interior Minister Discusses Illegal Residents' Issues With Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, held a meeting with head of the Central System for the Remedy of Situations of Illegal Residents, Saleh Al-Fadhalah, to bolster coordination between the Central System and concerned state bodies.

This came in a statement to KUNA issued by the Central System following the meeting held at Naif Palace.

During the meeting, Al-Fadhalah gave a detailed presentation with statistics regarding the Central System's efforts in resolving the issue. (end)

