What Palestinians Are Facing Exceeds Humanity Limits - Egyptian FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry said what the Palestinians are facing from starvation, random targeting and the complete destruction of services and infrastructure, exceeds all humanity limits.

During a phone call with British Minister of State for MENA Affairs Tariq Ahmad, Shoukry said the Gaza situation raises many questions about the credibility of the international community's mechanisms and system.

According to a statement by Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesman Ahmad Abu Zaid, both sides discussed in detail the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and the human catastrophe the Palestinians are facing daily, with Shoukry stressing the legal, humanitarian and moral accountability that international parties hold in ending this crisis.

It is also vital that humanitarian aid enter the Strip, as the crisis there is escalating, said Shoukry, calling for pressuring Israel to stop obstructing such process, while warning of the dangers surrounding any ground military operations in Rafah and its consequences on Gaza's residents, as well as the region's stability. (end)

