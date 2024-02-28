German Frigate Repels Houthi Attack In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The German army (Bundeswehr) said on Wednesday its naval frigate (Hessen) deployed to the Red Sea, successfully repelled a Houthi attack.

The vessel; part of an EU mission to protect shipping in the vital seawater inlet, successfully engaged two "enemy" targets on Tuesday evening, the mission's command said, without mentioning the ship the Houthis were targeting.

The reports came from German sources following the US announcement of a US aircraft and an allied ship taking down five drones launched from Houthi-controlled territories. (end)

