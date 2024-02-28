(MENAFN- Baystreet) Apple Cancels Plan To Build Electric Vehicles

These Are the Most Active Stocks (Feb. 28, 2024)Trade The Most Anticipated Earnings NewsInnovid Clears Breakeven on Quarterly ResultsJones Lang Hikes on Q4 Numbers Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Urgent Sell Alerts Today

After the Dow Jones and S&P 500 (SPY) traded near their all-time highs and then lost momentum, weak companies risk falling harder from here. In light of high inflation, an upcoming economic slowdown, and low consumer spending, add Macy's (M) to the stocks to sell.

Macy's must cut costs by closing 150 stores. The turnaround plans are a high-risk, low-reward offering for shareholders.

Home improvement firm Lowe's (LOW) fought a post-earnings sell-off. The DIY improvement retailer experienced a slump in home improvement projects. This trend will continue throughout this year. CEO Marvin Ellison is still optimistic. The CEO believes home improvement demand will trend upward on sustained home demand.

Comparable sales fell by 6.2% in the last quarter.

After news outlets reported that Eli Lilly (LLY) expressed interest in buying Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), the stock added 121% yesterday. After markets closed, the biotech firm said it would sell shares. Still, the firm reported positive clinical data for its investigational therapy VK2735 drug for weight loss.

Consider taking profits in VKTX stock.

In the energy sector, markets worry over the Hess and Chevron merger. ExxonMobil (XOM) and China National Offshore Oil (CNOOC) might consider pre-emption rights on their Guyana project. Investors should continue to hold Chevron (CVX), Hess (HES), and XOM stock as they await for the merger to close.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks