Police Seize Properties Worth Rs 60 Lakh Of Drug Peddlers In North Kashmir's Baramulla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Wednesday attached the properties worth about Rs 60 lakh of drug peddlers in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, an official said.
Continuing its action against drug peddlers, police in Baramulla attached properties, a single-storey residential house and double-storey shopping complex, worth about Rs 60 lakh, a police spokesperson said.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said the properties belong to notorious drug peddlers Mohammad Ayoob Shah and Ghulam Mohammad Shah alias Gulshah - both sons of Abdul Khaliq, resident of Ladoora Rafiabad area of the north Kashmir district.
The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drug and psychotropic substances by the drug peddlers, the spokesperson said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also 'Handwara Narco-Terror Case': NIA Attaches 4 Houses, Seizes 2.27 Cr Police Attaches Property Of Notorious Drug Peddler In South Kashmir's Kulgam
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28022024000215011059ID1107911622
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.