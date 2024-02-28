Minor Boy Drowns To Death In South Kashmir's Shopian

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A six-year old boy died after drowning in a stream in Zainapora village of Shopian district of South Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that the minor namely Imad Tahir Khah, son of Tahir Ahmad Khah, of Koka Mohalla Melhoura accidentally drowned in a stream.
“The boy was soon after retrieved and taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival,” the official said.
Meanwhile a police official has also confirmed about the death of the boy in the incident.
