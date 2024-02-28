Rusted Grenade Found Near Loc In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A rusted grenade was recovered along Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that a patrolling party of army found the device near fence at Mankote in Mendhar area of the district. They said army later called BDS team and defused it.
