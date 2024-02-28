QSTP Joins Web Summit Qatar 2024 As Diamond Partner

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Doha, Qatar, 24th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation and Qatar's premier hub and international destination for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, has announced its participation as a diamond event partner at the upcoming Web Summit Qatar 2024 place from February 26-29 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), the event is expected to convene more than 12,000 entrepreneurs, investors, and tech enthusiasts from around the world.

As a diamond event partner of the conference, QSTP will host a dedicated pavilion at the event showcasing its comprehensive A-Z value chain of acceleration, incubation, funding and investment programmes for tech-startups QSTP pavilion will offer visitors an opportunity to learn about QSTP's key role in fostering Qatar's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem by facilitating aspiring tech-preneurs to develop innovative products and services. QSTP-supported startups including Bonocle, Viavii, Classtap, and Skystruct will be showcasing their pioneering tech-based solutions at the pavilion February 27, the pavilion will stage the popular Demo Day of Cycle 14 of QSTP's flagship programme, XLR8 from 4-6 pm Day marks the culmination of the 10-week training and mentorship programme that empowers aspiring tech innovators to transform their ideas into a validated, minimum-viable product. On Demo Day, XLR8 participants will pitch their innovative ideas to a live audience to attract potential investors and launch their startups, QSTP will host a Startup Island that will see several other startups that are part of its ecosystem, such as Kanari, Kamkalima, and Gamyra, exhibit their innovative products and services to attendees at the summit start-ups, EMMA Systems, VFarms, Wqtah, and Armony are selected as the four start-ups from Qatar to compete in the debut Web Summit Qatar PITCH competition. After the group stages of the competition on February 27, eight group-round winners will battle it out in the semi-final on February 28. Judges will select three top finalists who will then vie for the champion's title on February 29 al-Jamali, QSTP relationship manager, commented:“As a key enabler of technology development and entrepreneurship in Qatar, QSTP is proud to participate in the first-ever Web Summit in the region. This landmark event presents exciting opportunities for local and regional tech development enablers, rising startups and entrepreneurs to engage with global tech leaders and investors. We are particularly excited for the start-ups nurtured by QSTP to take centre stage at the PITCH competition, and represent Qatari tech and innovation at the summit and we wish them all the best.”QSTP programme manager – acceleration, Mohamed Zebian, will deliver a masterclass on February 28 at 1 pm on 'Crafting the Perfect Pitch.'