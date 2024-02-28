Sharjah Chamber Concludes Successful Participation in Sohar Investment Forum 2024

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, February 28, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has successfully wrapped up its participation in the Sohar Investment Forum 2024, held on February 26 and 27 in Sohar, North Batinah Governorate, Oman.

The two-day event, organized by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, brought together over 600 delegates and participants from the global business community, representing 20 countries, alongside prominent business leaders and investors across various economic sectors.

Led by HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI, the Sharjah Chamber's delegation featured notable figures including HE Ziad Mahmoud Khairallah, SCCI Board Member, Jamal Saeed Buzangal, Director of the Media Department, along with Ali Abdullah Al Jari Al Ketbi, Director of the Sharjah Export Development Centre (SEDC).

The delegation explored the investment opportunities showcased at the forum, engaging in productive discussions and networking sessions with top officials from Arab and international commerce chambers and business figures, highlighting Sharjah's conducive business environment and attractive investment incentives across various sectors.

HE Waleed Bukhatir emphasized that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to taking part in various Gulf, regional, and international business forums, viewing them as platforms for exchanging insights with representatives of chambers of commerce and business communities worldwide.

“Such events offer an opportunity to explore investment prospects across diverse environments while showcasing Sharjah's vibrant investment landscape. They also offer a platform to showcase Sharjah's lucrative investment environment, which is ripe with possibilities for foreign and direct investors, as well as to highlight the Emirate's commitment to economic diversification and the advantages it holds,” Bukhatir added.

During their participation in the forum, the SCCI’s delegation was briefed on 104 investment opportunities in the North Batinah Governorate. Collectively valued at approximately one billion Omani riyals, the investment opportunities cover eight key sectors, including industry, logistics, circular economy, mining, food security, tourism, information technology, and healthcare. The delegation also visited the Port of Sohar and several specialized industrial zones.





