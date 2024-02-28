Samsung Presents Galaxy AI Vision at MWC 2024 with Latest Products and Services

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Visitors to be offered powerful first-hand experiences across Galaxy S24 series, expanded product ecosystem and Samsung Connected Health, all powered by Galaxy AI



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will unleash new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI at Mobile World Congress 2024, which kicks off today in Barcelona, Spain. Visitors to the Samsung booth will experience Galaxy AI hands-on across all Galaxy products, centered around Galaxy S24 series which leads the way into a new era of mobile AI. Galaxy AI will also be expanded across the Samsung portfolio, including more intelligent productivity with Galaxy Book4 series, intelligent health with Galaxy Watch6 series, and Galaxy Ring which is being publicly displayed for the first time.



“Our latest Galaxy products and innovations unlock the power of mobile AI to empower users in their everyday lives to open up new possibilities,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “At MWC this year, we’re excited to showcase Galaxy AI across our portfolio, including Galaxy S24 series, proving just how powerful these devices are in enabling a better, more intelligent and connected future.”



Introducing a New Era of Mobile AI

Samsung will present the AI features of Galaxy S24 series that empower user’s communication and creativity, brought to life in everyday scenarios at the booth. This includes features such as Live Translate powered by on-device AI for two-way, real-time translations of phone calls that defy language barriers. Circle to Search with Google enables quick and easy, more intuitive searching to make new discoveries with just a simple gesture. Also on show will be Note Assist, which simplifies and organizes complex texts, as well as Generative Edit, which allows a user to freely resize or reposition subjects within photos for more creative freedom.



Samsung has also organized a space where visitors can check out the powerful camera performance of Galaxy S24 series. In the zone resembling a dim concert hall, close-up shots can be taken of small objects placed on stage to utilize the Nightography capabilities of Galaxy S24 series, upgraded to be more stable in low light thanks to Galaxy’s AI-based ProVisual Engine.



These Galaxy AI capabilities are soon to be expanded to existing Galaxy models, including Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series, as well as Galaxy S23 series and S23 FE. In addition, Samsung is offering the chance to experience enhanced productivity first-hand with Galaxy Book4 series, set to launch globally from February 26. Displayed at the Samsung booth, connectivity features on Galaxy devices will demonstrate how users can elevate productivity seamlessly, such as easy transfer and editing of photos and videos between Galaxy S24, Galaxy Book4 and Galaxy Tab S9.



More Connected Wellness Experiences, Powered by AI

Samsung will be displaying its intelligent health lineup at MWC, offering users even more personalized and seamless health experiences with the transformative power of AI, across even more devices. As part of this portfolio, Galaxy Ring is being unveiled as a new health form factor that simplifies everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform – Samsung Health.



Samsung is also set to exhibit upcoming intelligent health features. For example, My Vitality Score offers personalized health insights based on multiple factors including Sleep, Activity, Heart Rate and Heart Rate Variability, while Booster Card helps make each day healthier by tracking predefined goals and delivering actionable insights. Visitors will be able to see the benefits of these features on Galaxy Watch6 series paired with Galaxy S24, prior to public availability later this year.



Leveraging Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, Samsung is showcasing how the home can be turned into a place for healthier living. Control connected lights to automatically turn off and on for a more optimal sleep or set alerts as a reminder to take medicine. It also allows a user to track exercises and measure heart rate and calories burned in real-time while following a fitness video on a connected TV, all at the same time.



The Samsung Galaxy Experience booth at MWC 2024 is located in Hall 3 of the Fira Barcelona Gran Via.



