Samsung showcases advanced AI photography capabilities of Galaxy S24 Series at Xposure 2024

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Sharjah, UAE, February 28, 2024: Samsung Gulf Electronics is showcasing the exceptional photography capabilities of its latest Galaxy S24 Series at the Xposure International Photography Festival, running until March 5 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.



Samsung is the exclusive mobile brand partner of the event and is hosting an immersive pop-up space at the venue where visitors can explore the company’s AI-led innovations and join informative photography seminars. The uniquely designed stand features several interactive stations. These include a hands-on table with the Galaxy S24 display, a Circle to Search by Google booth, a Photo Editing Wall, and a Photo Assist, as well as AI Translation and Note Assist demonstrations. Each station highlights the advanced technology, versatility, and AI innovation embedded in the Galaxy S24 Series.



The annual Xposure festival is a gathering point for world-renowned photographers and industry experts worldwide, providing a platform for networking and knowledge sharing.



Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "We are thrilled again to be part of the Xposure International Photography Festival. The advanced AI capabilities of our latest Galaxy S24 Series have been designed to redefine mobile photography, putting pro-level photography capabilities in the hands of Galaxy users. We invite attendees to join our workshops and experience first-hand how our innovative technology can elevate their photography skills and mobile experiences."



Samsung is conducting six Galaxy AI photography workshops at the festival, offering attendees a deep dive into the world of mobile photography. These sessions showcase how the cutting-edge features of the Galaxy S24 Series enable users to capture stunning photos and videos across diverse environments and lighting conditions. Attendees will also gain insights into professional tips and tricks for capturing and editing cinematic photos and videos. An expert-led Galaxy Photo walk on March 2 will explore Sharjah’s hidden gems.



At Xposure, Samsung is supporting two prestigious award categories: Mobile Photography and Night Photography. The awards ceremony, scheduled for March 3, will see winners walk away with the sought-after Galaxy S24 Ultra devices.



Additionally, Samsung will demonstrate how its latest TVs are an ideal platform for photography enthusiasts to display their creative works. Users can turn their TV into a digital photo frame to add a personal touch and aesthetic appeal to the living space and share memories with others. The 98" TV, the 85" Frame TV, the 75" 8K TV and The Sero on display deliver a realistic and immersive visual experience with sharp details, vibrant colors, and high contrast.



Building on the remarkable success of last year's participation, where Samsung was the exclusive mobile partner, this year's involvement promises to be even more impactful. Last year, Samsung conducted five Galaxy Workshops with 90 participants and supported two awards: Street Photography and Landscape Photography.







