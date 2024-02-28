Aafaq Islamic Finance Launches 3 Cutting-Edge Digital Branches Across the UAE

(MENAFN- Clickonpublicrelation) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29th February 2024: Aafaq Islamic Finance, a leading provider of Shariah-compliant financial products and services, today announced the opening of three new digital branches in Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah as part of its expansion strategy in the United Arab Emirates, providing financial products and services in compliance with the provisions of Islamic Sharia.

Prospective customers are afforded a seamless onboarding experience, with the opportunity to apply for products and initiate their usage instantaneously. A notable feature is the ability to apply for a credit card, wherein approved customers can not only print but also activate their cards on the spot, facilitating immediate usage.

In a stride towards boosting customer empowerment, Aafaq's state-of-the-art Digital branches, embodying the slogan "Finance Made Easy," deliver unmatched 24/7 access to the complete suite of Aafaq Services. This facilitates customers in interacting with the company at their utmost convenience. For our existing clients, these branches serve as an integrated platform for a comprehensive overview of their engagement with Aafaq, along with the convenience of making payments for various products and services.

Furthermore, these digital branches are designed to imbue customer service with a personal touch. Through an integrated video calling feature, customers can connect with the Aafaq Service Team for real-time assistance, ensuring prompt resolution of inquiries. The kiosks in the digital branches are also equipped with diverse payment options, accommodating Cash, Debit/Credit cards, and digital wallets, to cater to the varying preferences of our valued customers. This innovation reflects Aafaq's commitment to delivering convenient, efficient, and personalized service solutions.

Mr. Hisham Hammoud, CEO of Aafaq Islamic Finance, said:” Our clients have expressed a preference for digital platforms that offer the convenience and flexibility to manage their finances personalized to their needs, anytime and anywhere. Our new digital branches are meticulously crafted to meet evolving customer requirements, ensuring a seamless and simplified banking experience. Our focus is on harnessing cutting-edge technology to deliver a top-tier customer service."

"The launch marks a moment of pride for Aafaq, as it has been entirely developed in response to client feedback and the evolving lifestyles of customers, aligning with their demands. The digital branches introduce advanced features in digital financial services aimed at making finance simpler, easier and more personalised” Hammoud added.

It’s also noteworthy that Aafaq Islamic Finance is a private joint stock company established in 2006 as a financing company that operates in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Sharia. Headquarter in the Emirate of Dubai, Aafaq provides all segments of financing and investments in compliance with Islamic Sharia, in addition to other financial services based on providing various services through business outlets available in the country at the highest levels of quality and efficiency.







