Mindware to Enable Businesses in MEA Region to Leverage Power of AI with Microsoft Copilot

DUBAI, UAE, 28TH February, 2024 – Following closely on the recent launch of its new business unit dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has announced that it is now making Microsoft 365 Copilot available to regional enterprises through its expansive partner ecosystem. Copilot is an AI tool integrated into Microsoft 365, that combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with enterprise data in the Microsoft 365 apps, to turn words into a powerful productivity tool.



Microsoft and Mindware have established a strong partnership that has thrived for over 25 years, dating back to the inception of Mindware. Throughout this time, the two companies have closely collaborated to provide a comprehensive suite of Microsoft offerings, including Azure, Dynamics 365, Enterprise Mobility & Security, Exchange, Microsoft 365, Office 365, Power BI, SQL, SharePoint, Teams, and Windows. Their joint efforts have empowered regional organizations, across various domains, to leverage cutting-edge technology solutions for enhanced digital transformation, productivity and growth.



Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Philippe Jarre, President, Mindware Group comments: “As a regional leader in the distribution space with a keen understanding of technology trends, Mindware recognizes the transformational power of AI, as evidenced by its real-world benefits and multiple use cases across industries. The setting up of our new AI business unit is in line with our commitment to offer the market the latest and greatest technologies that will help drive their digital transformation. The addition of Microsoft Copilot greatly strengthens the portfolio of AI offerings that our new division brings to market, and provides the channel ecosystem with a range of resources and capabilities to enhance their service offerings. This in turn enables them to increase productivity, improve customer satisfaction, and deliver innovative solutions to the market, driving profitability.”



Mr. Tamer Elhamy, Microsoft Middle East’s Chief Partnership Officer, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Mindware. They have shown remarkable vision and execution in bringing M365 Copilot to their customers. Based on their market expertise and strong technical capabilities, they led the distribution of Copilot for Microsoft 365 in the Middle East, making businesses more efficient and innovative through Microsoft Copilot adoption."



In a demonstration of its commitment to advancing the use of AI in the region and ensuring that customers and partners fully grasp Copilot's capabilities, Mindware has launched the Colearn with Copilot program. They have also achieved Microsoft’s highest service delivery standards and earned specializations through rigorous validation processes by both Microsoft and accredited third-party auditors. This highlights Mindware’s expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional solutions while maintaining a focus on excellent customer service.



As part of its value-added services, Mindware will offer a range of support options to help partners maximize the potential of Microsoft Copilot. These services include free demos and assessments, educational workshops for customers and partners, pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and channel-enablement programs.







