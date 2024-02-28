Saudi Food and Drug Authority and OIC General Secretariat hold a Virtual Training Workshop on Food Regulation

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 27 February 2024



The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretariat, has once again arranged a highly impactful Virtual Training Workshop centered on food regulation. Titled "Advancing Food Safety: Insights into the Rapid Alert System and Regulatory Framework for Pesticides Evaluation in KSA," this workshop brought together 40 food regulation experts representing 11 OIC Member States and key OIC institutions including COMSTECH, IOFS, SMIIC, and SESRIC.



Participating Member States included Bangladesh, Pakistan, Qatar, Morocco, C�te d'Ivoire, Uganda, Senegal, Maldives, Yemen, Oman, and Jordan. The workshop focused on making the workshop participants aware of the regulatory food safety framework in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with the particulars of the Kingdom's rapid alert system for food and risk evaluation of pesticides and their safe use.�



The workshop, split into three consecutive sessions, was led by SFDA Senior Experts, who provided extensive information in line with the agenda items of the meeting.�



Participants expressed profound gratitude to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the OIC General Secretariat for their concerted efforts in organizing this invaluable knowledge-sharing opportunity. The sessions provided an enriching platform for delegates to get insights from the Saudi experience in ensuring high standards of food safety, fostering collaboration and enhancing regulatory practices across OIC Member States.





