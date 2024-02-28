OIC Secretary-General Meets Dutch Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 28 February 2024



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on the sidelines of his participation in the OIC oral pleadings before the International Court of Justice, The Hague, on the occupation of Palestinian Territory, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Mrs. Hanke Bruins Slot.



The meeting witnessed discussion of several issues of common interest. The Secretary-General expressed grave concern of the OIC about the continued brutal Israeli occupation aggression against the Palestinian people, and called on the Kingdom of Netherlands to exercise greater pressure on Israel, the occupying power, to end its aggression and allow urgent delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.



The Secretary-General also discussed the growing phenomenon of Islamophobia and the desecration of sacred symbols, such as the burning of the Qur’an in the Netherlands. He expressed the hope that the Netherlands authorities would deploy more efforts to prevent such practices. The Minister, for her part, expressed her country's Government’s understanding of the Muslim world’s concerns and stressed the Dutch Government’s hope to strengthen cooperation with the OIC and its decision to appoint a special envoy for her country to the OIC.





