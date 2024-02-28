LRQA Nettitude partners with LogRhythm to offer managed Axon solution in UK first

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Partnership positions LRQA Nettitude as the first organisation in the UK to offer a managed solution for LogRhythm Axon



LRQA Nettitude, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, and LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, are offering managed support for LogRhythm’s cloud-native, security incident and event management (SIEM) platform, LogRhythm Axon.



LogRhythm Axon is a cloud-native software that offers seamless threat detection, investigation, and response and boasts automated source onboarding, powerful security analytics, simplified incident response, and intuitive analyst workflow.



The platform will be offered via LRQA Nettitude’s award-winning cybersecurity team as a managed service for the first time in the UK. This partnership will help reduce organisations’ exposure to overwhelming volumes of data, frustration with tooling, and alert fatigue; three of the biggest drivers of expensive and damaging staff churn in cybersecurity teams.



The partnership sees LRQA Nettitude utilise LogRhythm Axon’s powerful security analytics, intuitive workflows, and simplified incident response for contextual insight into cyber threats for the continued benefit of their global network of clients by helping security teams identify and prevent breaches.



Lisa Washer, Global Head of Managed Security Services, LRQA Nettitude, said:



"The LRQA Nettitude team is so proud to be the first partner in the UK to work with LogRhythm to provide managed support for their LogRhythm Axon platform. This collaboration and managed service align with our mission of strengthening the cybersecurity maturity of organisations in the new era of risk.



“With LRQA Nettitude’s world-class managed SIEM expertise and LogRhythm Axon’s advanced capabilities, we are committed to delivering unparalleled security coverage for organisations seeking continuous assurance."



Kev Eley, VP Sales Europe, LogRhythm, said:



“Today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape demands a solution as agile as LogRhythm Axon which offers an intuitive experience and rapidly delivered enhancements, enabling organisations to cut through the noise and secure their environments.



“LRQA Nettitude’s cybersecurity experts are highly skilled at leveraging LogRhythm Axon to detect and respond to emerging cyber threats ultimately reducing an organisation's cyber risk. LRQA and LogRhythm are creating a new era of security protection, ensuring rapid responses to emerging threats."



LogRhythm Axon's cloud-native architecture provides LRQA Nettitude with the agility and scalability necessary to handle vast amounts of data, offering real-time insights and alerts for swift response times. The platform serves as a single pane of glass, featuring an intuitive dashboard for streamlined management and reporting, with out-of-the-box support for a broad range of on-premises and cloud data sources. By leveraging LogRhythm Axon's capabilities, LRQA Nettitude aims to protect clients, including those utilising Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS services.



About LRQA Nettitude



Founded in 2003, LRQA Nettitude is an award-winning global provider of cybersecurity services, bringing innovative thought leadership to the ever-evolving cybersecurity marketplace. Through their research and innovation, they provide threat-led services that span technical assurance, consulting, and managed detection and response offerings.



Driven by a desire to build and deliver the best cybersecurity propositions in the industry and stay abreast of the evolving legislative and regulatory landscape. They help clients prioritise their cybersecurity risks, enabling them to focus on the activities that are core to their business.



LRQA Nettitude is part of LRQA, a leading global assurance partner, bringing together decades of unrivalled expertise in assessment, advisory, inspection, and cybersecurity services – underpinned by data-driven insights – to help its clients navigate a new era of risk.



About LogRhythm



LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behaviour, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyber threats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.



With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and its customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks.



LRQA Nettitude & LogRhythm’s partnership



LRQA Nettitude has been a trusted partner of LogRhythm for over ten years, demonstrating its commitment to managing Security Operations Centres (SOCs) and delivering tailored cybersecurity solutions. They have been named LogRhythm’s ‘Managed Security Service Partner (MSSP) of the Year’ three times. Their combination of skills and experience with LogRhythm Axon’s cutting-edge technology means clients benefit from a 24/7/365 service that delivers best-in-class mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) times.



