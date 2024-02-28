Increasing Disposable Income And Growing Standard Of Living To Accelerate Growth Of Residential Portable Freestanding Ice Maker Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Residential portable freestanding ice makers are designed for small-scale requirements and compact spaces such as cars and boats. These ice makers are about the size of a microwave and available in various shapes and sizes, from compact and small to sleek built-in ice makers. NewAir Freestanding Ice Maker, Della Portable Ice Maker, Igloo ICE103 Ice Maker, and Whirlpool Built-In Ice Maker are among the top-selling residential portable freestanding ice makers in the market.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the residential portable freestanding ice maker market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America was the frontrunner in the global residential portable freestanding ice maker market as of 2018, and the region is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The growing use of residential portable freestanding ice markers on vacations and high spending capacity are expected to propel market growth.



Europe is projected to hold a substantial share in the global residential portable freestanding ice maker market during the assessment period, owing to the region's high paying capacity and behavior patterns such as drinking habits and island and beach getaways where ice is extensively needed.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the global market during the assessment period, owing to increasing disposable income and growing middle-class population. Latin America and Africa are witnessing sluggish growth in the global market, owing to financial constraints and the regions' low tendency towards technological adoption.



Segment Insights

The residential portable freestanding ice maker market can be segmented by type and region. By type, the residential portable freestanding ice maker market can be segmented into ice only and water dispenser.

The ice only segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global residential portable ice maker market. An ice maker, as the name suggests, is a system used to make only ice; it comprises three main components, namely an electric motor with a cooling unit, a heating unit, and an ice tray. An ice maker is a great solution to make ice within almost no time, a feature that no non-portable fridge can match. Additionally, ice makers are capable of producing ice in three different sizes, which is expected to augment sales. In light of said factors, ice makers are ideal for supplying ice for cocktails, soda water, and other beverages.

Residential Portable Freestanding Ice Maker Market Segmentation

By Type



Ice only

Water Dispenser



By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America



MEA



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of LAMEA





