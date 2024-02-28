For the third year running, Bank Albilad sponsors the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Bank Albilad is proud to announce its strategic sponsorship for the third consecutive year of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 Formula 1 Race. This prestigious event is scheduled to unfold from March 7th to 9th at the iconic Jeddah Corniche Circuit, nestled along the picturesque Red Sea coast. Renowned as the fastest and longest racing circuit globally, it remains a beacon of challenge and prowess, consistently earning its place as one of the most formidable tracks on the Formula 1 calendar, witnessing distinguished races brimming with excitement and enthusiasm over the previous seasons.

In a statement issued by Bank Albilad, it was expressed, "This sponsorship aligns with the pivotal role played by the bank in bolstering initiatives that amplify the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's presence on the global platform and reaffirms the nation's dedication and capacity to host significant international sporting extravaganzas. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1 stands as a pinnacle among global sporting events, captivating the interest and allegiance of motorsport enthusiasts from around the globe."

On this significant occasion, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Onaizan, CEO of Bank Albilad, remarked, "The continued strategic sponsorship of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1 by Bank Albilad, in collaboration with the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation, underscores our leadership in banking and our unwavering commitment to enhancing the customer experience through innovative banking solutions that align with their aspirations, mirroring our support for major events within the Kingdom. Bank Albilad takes immense pride in its national role by backing these significant events, which garner widespread acclaim worldwide. This sponsorship stands as a cornerstone in our bank's strategy aimed at elevating the quality of life for citizens and residents, while advancing the objectives of Vision 2030, positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading global exemplar across various facets of life."

Mr. Al-Onaizi further expounded on his statement, expressing, "The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1 enjoys immense popularity both locally and internationally, presenting an ideal opportunity to fulfill several of Bank Albilad's banking objectives and facilitate effective communication with diverse audiences. Formula 1 racing boasts a vast fan base, comprising spectators and viewers engaged through live broadcasts, thereby facilitating the expansion of Bank Albilad's brand presence in financial and business markets. Additionally, it serves to deepen customers' and stakeholders' understanding of Bank Albilad's pioneering initiatives and innovative banking products."

During last year's race, Bank Albilad hosted a VIP pavilion in the esteemed Paddock Club, renowned for offering the finest sports hospitality globally, boasting exceptional views of the start and finish line. The pavilion welcomed over 3,000 distinguished guests from both inside and outside the Kingdom, including high-profile attendees, motorsport enthusiasts, and individuals keen on attending major events hosted by the Kingdom. Additionally, a significant number of complimentary tickets were distributed to winners through draws conducted as part of the bank's social media follower campaign. Furthermore, the bank extended competitive financing offers to cater to all customer segments.

It is important to highlight that Bank Albilad offers its services to all customers through an extensive network of over 150 branches nationwide. This network includes seven self-service centers strategically located in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dhahran, Jubail, Al Kharj, and Yanbu, operating until 9:00 PM. Furthermore, the bank maintains a presence in residential areas in Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, and Medina. In addition to its physical locations, Bank Albilad provides state-of-the-art electronic services accessible 24/7, such as "Albilad Net" via and the Albilad mobile app. To ensure seamless communication, the bank offers various channels for customer inquiries, including WhatsApp at +966920001002, the Bank Albilad phone number at 920001002, and a toll-free hotline within the Kingdom at 8001230000. Moreover, customers can connect with Bank Albilad through major social media platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Snapchat, using the handle @Bankalbilad.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1 in Jeddah epitomizes one of the Kingdom's grandest sports and entertainment spectacles. With 20 drivers representing 10 teams, the event fosters fierce competition for both the drivers' and constructors' championships. Set amidst the breathtaking Jeddah Corniche Circuit, this race track holds the distinction of being the longest racing circuit in Formula 1 history. Its challenging layout boasts an impressive 16 left turns and 11 right turns, solidifying its reputation as the circuit with the highest number of corners in the world.





