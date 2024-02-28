“KIDS STAY FREE” UNTIL OCTOBER AT THE OZEN COLLECTION

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Maldives, 27 February 2024 – For those seeking a getaway to a truly tropical destination this summer, the two award-winning private islands within THE OZEN COLLECTION invite families to share a real life ‘Robinson Crusoe’ experience now with the added benefit that children stay for free.

Announcing a holiday ‘first’ at both OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, paradise-seeking parents travelling with two children under 12 years of age, can relax and enjoy the added benefit of complimentary stays for the kids whilst indulging in exceptional holiday plan packages.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO curates an inspiring lifestyle amped-up with engaging experiences including an underwater dining experience at M6m. Families can avail this offer for stays at Earth Villas with Pool, Wind Villas with Pool and Earth Pool Pavilion. Located in South Malé Atoll, Maadhoo island is a 45-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.

At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, named the second ‘best resort’ and top ‘all-inclusive resort’ in the world on TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Awards 2023, the offer is generously applicable for their most popular villa categories designed to appeal to families.

Two adults and two children can choose to stay in Earth Pool Pavilion, Ocean Pool Suite with Slide, two-bedroom Ocean Pool RESERVE Sunset with Slide and two or three-bedroom Earth Pool RESERVE Sunset. This soulful sanctuary is just 30-minutes by luxury catamaran from Velana International Airport.

Holiday plans include the ‘INDULGENCE™ Plan’ at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and either the ‘RESERVE™ Plan’ or the premium ‘RESERVE™ EXPERIENCE’ at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, providing piece-of-mind that every family member’s desire is taken care of – with heartfelt hospitality.

At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, enjoy all elements of a sophisticated holiday experience for a hassle-free escape and make the most of every moment with the exclusive INDULGENCE™ Plan. Dine around experiences, underwater dining at M6m, premium spirits, Champagne, wines, snorkelling and adventure excursions, as well as – depending on the length of stay – dives or spa treatments are all seamlessly blended with-in the holiday experience.

Exclusive to OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the one-of-a-kind RESERVE™ Plan is curated to include the very best of fine dining, premium beverages, and exclusive experiences, blended seamlessly with the stay for an ultimate beach holiday. Whether it is the in-villa maxi bar, which is replenished daily, or unlimited access to the overwater gym, every element of a serene holiday experience is included within the holiday plan.

This unprecedented offer is valid until October 20 across a minimum 4-night stay, allowing families to enjoy the spectacular beauty of the Maldives while immersing in enriching experiences.





