DUBAI DUTY FREE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS CELEBRATE CHILDREN OF DETERMINATION

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Aisam Qureshi, winner of 18 titles on the ATP doubles circuit, embraced the chance to take part and was inspired by the annual event





Dubai, UAE –

February 28, 2024 :

Sport was at its inclusive best in Dubai this week as 55 children of determination from schools and non-profit organisations across the emirate were treated to a dedicated clinic at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Aisam Qureshi, a doubles specialist and winner of 18 titles on the ATP, took the children through a series of fun activities and drills. Qureshi embraced the opportunity to share his love of tennis with a new audience and was assisted by 10 students from Kings School Al Barsha and 12 JP Morgan volunteers, alongside 30 ball kids from the 30 Clark Francis Tennis Academy.

The clinic incorporated various elements of the sport with the children, from organisations including Heroes of Hope; Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities; Manzil Centre; Dubai Autism Centre; Rashid Centre for Determined Ones, and Touch Talent, enjoying their time on court.

“Dubai Duty Free does an incredible job with the Children of Determination Day clinics,” said Qureshi, the only Pakistani player to ever reach a Grand Slam Final, and the new President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation.

“Having been a part of them for the past few years, it helps me reflect and appreciate life and tennis a lot more. It's important to be make children of determination a part of the tennis community. After today, I would like to start implementing dedicated programmes in Pakistan to provide more children with opportunities, and to promote the sport.”