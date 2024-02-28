Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Concludes February Activities With Innovation Through An Artist's Brush' & Young Innovators For Our Homeland'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 28 February 2024:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library concluded its Innovation Month activities with two unique events. The first of these events was 'Innovation Through an Artist's Brush', which was held under the supervision of the artist Khalifa Al-Shimi, and with the participation of a number of artists from different countries. Using their brushes, the participants created innovative paintings with materials derived from the Emirati environment and recyclable materials.

The six-hour live painting event witnessed a large turnout and interaction from the audience, who engaged in interesting conversations with the artists as they created paintings that combine innovation and sustainability. Following the event, a session was held where the artists discussed and explained their pieces and talked about the innovation element in their paintings. All the paintings were also transferred to the library exhibition to allow library visitors to see them.

Following the live painting, a second event called 'Young Innovators for Our Homeland' was organised. During this workshop, Zahra Mohsen presented a set of experiences that help develop the personality, and presented stories of innovative characters, as well as practices that support creativity, and behaviors that a child must follow to be innovative. The children enjoyed the interactive activities in the workshop, such as drawing their favorite characters and creating unique cards.

Throughout February, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library presented a series of programmes, events, and activities that contributed to stimulating passion for knowledge and promoting innovation among community members. These events attracted nearly 40,000 visitors to the library.

The library also organised 'An Innovation Journey' exhibition, under the slogan“A World of Innovation... A Journey Towards the Future,”. The exhibition featured 135 books covering culture, literature, economics, business, and human development in Arabic and English, and offered visitors an opportunity to explore the world of books and creative ideas. The exhibition was organised as part of Innovation Month activities.