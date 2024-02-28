Dubai Health Authority And Dubai Islamic Bank Sign Agreement To Support Medicine And Science Programme With AED 12.12 Million

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, February 28, 2024: The Dubai Health Authority ( DHA) has signed an agreement with Dubai Islamic Bank in a groundbreaking partnership aimed at bolstering the 'Medicine and Science' programme. As part of the collaboration , the bank will donate a generous donation of AED 12,120,000 towards the initiative, which is designed to attract and support exceptional Emirati students pursuing studies in medicine and healthcare sciences.

Expressing gratitude for the financial support, the Dubai Health Authority highlighted the significance of community contributions and directed care across various healthcare sectors, aligning with strategic projects and initiatives.

The partnership signifies a commitment to fostering the spirit of philanthropy within the UAE community and accelerating the implementation of developmental programs. The official signing took place today at Dubai Islamic Bank's headquarters, attended by Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, and Nawaf Al Rayssi, Head of Community Support Services at Dubai Islamic Bank.

The 'Medicine and Science' programme, is considered to be one of the Dubai Health Authority's most successful initiatives that aims to support exceptional Emirati students pursuing studies in medicine and all healthcare sciences. The programme encompasses the sponsorship and support of outstanding Emirati students throughout their period of study, provision of optimal training opportunities, and subsequent placement in suitable job positions.

The overarching goal is to contribute Emirati medical personnel across all specialties, particularly priority and specialised fields, to the healthcare sector.

Following the signing of the agreement, Ahmed Al Nuaimi expressed the Dubai Health Authority's appreciation for Dubai Islamic Bank's contribution to the 'Medicine and Science' programme. He emphasised the bank's prominent role as a strategic partner to the Authority and its unwavering commitment to contributing to various sectors, including healthcare, driven by a sense of national responsibility.

Al Nuaimi affirmed that the bank's contribution will undoubtedly enhance the process of attracting more outstanding Emirati students to pursue studies in medicine and healthcare sciences. This, in turn, aligns with a strategic goal related to the localisation of the healthcare sector and the optimal investment of national medical competencies.

Nawaf Al Rayssi, in turn, expressed Dubai Islamic Bank's pride in its national and social responsibility towards community development, as well as its pride in partnership with the Dubai Health Authority. He emphasised the rapid progress of the healthcare sector toward comprehensive modernisation and stressed the bank's keenness to be a leading contributor to this progress. Al Rayssi added, 'The Medicine and Science' programme is one of the successful and distinguished programmes implemented by the Authority, deserving of support due to its significant mission and objectives. It aims to enhance the policy of healthcare sector localisation and provide full opportunities for the sons and daughters of the Emirates to work in the noble, humanitarian profession of medicine.'