Azerbaijan To Be Central Point In S Caucasus Through Partnering With China's E-Commerce Giant

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
To promote economic activities and diversify exports, Azerbaijan
takes different measures. One of these measures is to strengthen
its position in e-commerce. For this purpose, the government
conducts regular reforms, and officials hold meetings with
representatives of governments and companies.
In this regard, Azerbaijan recently hosted the representative of
the worldwide Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group. Different
governmental bodies received the delegation led by Tim Song, head
of the Global Strategic Partnership at Alibaba. Within the
framework of the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was
signed between Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency
(AZPROMO) and the Chinese e-commerce giant.
Besides, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry held a meeting with
the representatives of Alibaba. The meeting discussed promoting the
company's business relations with Azerbaijan, bringing local
products with high export potential to the international e-commerce
platform, and other potential cooperation.
Azerbaijani sides gave detailed information about the favourable
business and investment environment in the country, the
opportunities created for investors, the support provided to
entrepreneurs, as well as the enterprises with high export
potential and strategic export products, and the mechanisms for
promoting the Made in Azerbaijan brand.
It is worth noting that numerous companies sell their products
through the Internet within Azerbaijan. Besides, a Turkish
e-commerce company operates in Azerbaijan. However, exporting
products manufactured in the country is not well known and is
considered new. That is why Azerbaijani officials are interested in
e-commerce. In this regard, several meetings have been held with
Turkish and Chinese e-commerce companies.
The British journalist and expert on energy issues, Neil Watson,
in a comment for Azernews, noted that collaboration with Alibaba is
extremely important. This is a major step towards diversifying the
Azerbaijani economy. He mentioned that it is the most important
e-commerce group and has played an integral role in the rapid
development of the Chinese economy. Historically, there have been
two major problems with selling Azerbaijani products. These have
been connected with undertaking the necessary approval processes to
permit international distribution and logistics issues, enabling
time-efficient and cost-effective shipping.
“Alibaba can surmount all these issues, and hosting on its
platform will also enhance awareness of Azerbaijani products. For
decades, the quality of Azerbaijani products, particularly
foodstuffs and handicrafts, has been known in their home country
and neighbouring nations, but they have gone no further. To
counteract this, Alibaba will provide an integrated ecosystem of
international quality approvals, advertising, and containerised
shipment that should serve to make Azerbaijani products easily
available across the world. This should bolster the Azerbaijani
economy during a time when oil and gas demand is gradually reducing
due to an emphasis on renewable energy. Furthermore, demand
determines supply, reducing unit prices, so an increased level of
international demand should serve to make Azerbaijani products more
competitive. Also, this development will play another role in
cementing Azerbaijan's position as the central country in the South
Caucasus and one with international aspirations,” the expert
concluded.
MENAFN28022024000195011045ID1107911215
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.