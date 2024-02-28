Fire Station Damaged In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire station in the town of Kurakhove, Donetsk region, was damaged by Russian shelling.
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook .
"Today, Russia has shelled the town of Kurakhove in the Pokrovsk district, hitting residential buildings. The blast wave damaged the fire station building," the statement says.
Rescuers were not injured in the shelling.
As Ukrinform reported, on February 27, Russian invaders killed one resident and wounded another five in the Donetsk region.
